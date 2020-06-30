LEWIS, CATHERINE

LEWIS, Catherine M., departed this life June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Walter Lewis Bey; and their first child, Walter Lewis Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Zenobia Lewis-Rogers (Carlton), Althea E. Lewis and Charlene Lewis Smith; two sons, Hugh Lewis (Jacqueline) and Erwin Lewis; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosetta Gibbs; one grandson-in-law and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

