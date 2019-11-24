LEWIS, Charlotte S., 80, of Chesterfield, passed away November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Lewis Sr.; parents, Georgia and Clarence Solomon; and brother, C.K. Solomon. She is survived by her sons, Andy (Kathy), David (Lisa) and Tom Tinnell; grandchildren, Tara Satragni (Paul), Tyler and Travis Tinnell and Nicole Pigg (Trey); two great-grandchildren, Brennan and Kensley; sister, Linda Duke; a host of nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends who were like family. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Reception to follow.View online memorial