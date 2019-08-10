LEWIS, Daniel B., of Newport News, departed his earthly life on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born March 16, 1989, to his doting parents, Keith D. and Lynn B. Lewis. Daniel was a proud graduate of Richmond Community High School, Class of 2007. He furthered his education at Virginia Wesleyan College, Virginia Beach, Va. Daniel found his niche in fire services after being introduced to it by one of his professors at J. Sergeant Community College in 2010. Since that time, he served several fire departments. At the time of his untimely death, Daniel was employed by the City of Richmond Fire Department. In addition to his parents, Daniel leaves to cherish his memories his grandmother, Joyce Lynch; grandfather, Harry Brooks; uncles, Barry and Vernardo Brooks, Duane Lynch and Sterling Smith; aunt, Sunday White; a host of other relatives, friends and co-workers. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman Street. Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper III, pastor. Rev. Brian Taylor, eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to RFD Foundation, c/o Richmond, Virginia Fire Police Credit Union, 200 W. Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial