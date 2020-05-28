LEWIS, EDITH

LEWIS, Edith W., 81, of Ashland, departed this life May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shellie Lloyd Lewis Sr.; and daughter, Cathy L. Harris. Surviving are two sons, Shellie L. Lewis Jr. (Constance) and Mark W. Lewis (Felicia); son-in-law, Earnest Harris; grandchildren, Jordan and Kelsey Harris; Austin (Tenesha) and Aaron Lewis, Christian and Camryn Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Jarell Lewis and Shaya Harris; niece, Diane Marrow (Charles); one brother-in-law, W. Scott Lewis (Margaretta); two sisters-in-law, Barbara Corum and Jane Lewis; other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 12 p.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

