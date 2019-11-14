LEWIS, EDNA

LEWIS, Edna, 64, of Montpelier, departed this life November 7, 2019. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Montpelier, Va. Online condolences can be left at www.owensfuneralservices.com.

