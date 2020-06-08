LEWIS, Ellen J., 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life May 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ivory and Mae Georgia Johnson. Ellen retired from Philip Morris. She is survived by two children, Keith Lewis (Nita) and Katrina Street (Michael); four grandchildren, Antonio Lewis (Heather), Khalil Lewis, Sydni Lewis and Keiarri Lewis; former daughter-in-law, Shelia R. Lewis; three sisters, including one devoted, Hazel Watson; one brother; a devoted friend/co-worker, Johnny Davis; and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
