LEWIS, Elsie Mae, 80, of Charles City, transitioned to her Heavenly home Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Virgie Marrow. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, William Henry Lewis; children, Pamela Ghee (Freddie), William C. Lewis; granddaughter, Kiana Ghee; sister, Doris Blackwell; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15, 2020; live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com, from 10 to 11 a.m. Graveside service 1 p.m. June 16, 2020, at New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery, 5100 John Tyler Memorial Highway.View online memorial
