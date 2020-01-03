LEWIS, Evelyn W., 96, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Barden; and two sons, Kenny and Ronnie Cook. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Johnnie P. Lewis Jr.; daughter, Peggy Blankenship; three stepdaughters, Dale Sorrell, Sharon Pauls and Johnnie Gay Jennings; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 4, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 6. Interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
