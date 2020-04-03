LEWIS, GERTRUDE

LEWIS, Mrs. Gertrude F., age 96, of Richmond, departed this life March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Lewis; and one son, Manuel Lewis. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl M. Bonaparte (Louis) and Michelle L. Lewis-Matsuoka (Betsy); two sons, John T. Jr. (Nancy) and Warren R. Lewis; a host of grandchildren, among them a devoted, Candyce Bonaparte; and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bettie F. Barley, Vernell F. Thomas and Evelyn F. Solomon; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Bettie Foster; and other relatives and friends, among them a godson, Erik W. Coleman. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where viewing continues today, 8 a.m. through noon. Burial private. Memorial celebration to be held at a later date.View online memorial
