LEWIS, JOAN

LEWIS, Mrs. Joan O., age 85, of Richmond, departed this life October 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lewis; one daughter, DeNita L. Turner; one son, Fountaine Lewis; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Navada Wiley; three brothers, Edgar, Thaddeus (Beverly) and Sidney Lewis; other relatives and friends, among them two godsons, Derek Robinson and Al Jefferson. An Omega Omega Service (Delta Sigma Theta) will be held Saturday, 12:30 p.m., followed by memorial services at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road. Dr. Kirkland Walton, pastor. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

