LEWIS, John Bernard Jr., 77, of Chesterfield, died Friday, August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Billings Hofheimer. Survivors include his grieving wife, Inge R. Evenson; his daughter, Jacqueline Brady Lewis Wallace and her husband, Jonathan Robert, of Great Falls, Virginia; son, John Bernard Lewis III and his wife, Rhonda, of Richmond; a granddaughter, Morgan; and grandson, Chris. He also left behind his adopted family, William F. Evenson and wife, Allyson; and was "Opa" to their son, Alex whom he adored, as well as many friends and other family. John was a retired lobbyist from the Virginia Retail Merchants Association, a volunteer coordinator for ushers at Theater Virginia, a member of the Jaycees, a volunteer for Jr. Achievement for Youths and he spent the last 11 years of his life as a full-time administrative volunteer at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 2040 McRae Rd., Bon Air, Virginia 23235, on Saturday, September 14, at 1 p.m., reception follows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Michael's Memorial Garden Fund or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675.View online memorial