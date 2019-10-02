LEWIS, Leroy, age 83, of Richmond, departed this life September 27, 2019. He was a member of Edward Jones Lodge 324 (Prince Hall Affiliated). He is survived by his wife, Mary Lewis; one daughter, Wanda Green; four grandchildren, Leland, Wyntre and Savannah Green and Miracle Perry; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Welford Lewis (Claudette) and Eugene Lewis (Virginia); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Shirley Eldridge; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services will be held Friday, 1 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Stephen Hewlette, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at church 12:45 p.m. Friday.View online memorial