LEWIS, Lucille Mary Norrell, 87, of Richmond, departed this life peacefully in her sleep and awakened in God's arms on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Washington A. Norrell; husband, Melvin N. Lewis Sr.; daughter, Cassandra Lewis Ford; grandson, Linwood Lewis; sister, Dorothy Robinson. She leaves cherished memories to her very devoted son, Melvin N. Lewis Jr.; and daughter, LaMone Lewis; loving grandchildren, one devoted, Shirelle Lewis; great-granddaughter, LaMya Thomas; sister, Shirley Manley; other relatives and friends. Lucille Lewis dedicated her life to the service of others, as she worked at MCV as an operating room technician for 17 years. She was a dedicated member of the Order of Eastern Star, Henrico Chapter #14. She also held an unwavering commitment to ETA PHI BETA Sorority. She rests at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 17 and 18, 2019. Homegoing service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.