LEWIS, Lucy Baskerville, died on February 20, 2020, having been blessed with 101 years of a full life. She embodied the spirit of a Southern lady her whole life- kind and gracious until the end. Born at "Montrose" in McKenney, Va. on January 18, 1919, Lucy went on to earn a B.A. from Longwood College and taught school until she married John Galusha Lewis, when he returned from WWII, at Good Shepherd Episcopal in McKenney, Va. in 1946. After a brief time in Petersburg, Va., she and Jack moved to Richmond, where she raised her family and created beauty in the house and in the yard. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Crawford Baskerville and John Willis Baskerville; her brother, John Willis Baskerville Jr.; by her husband, John; and her son, John Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Baskerville Lewis; and two grandchildren, John G. Lewis III and Martha "Worth" Lewis; and their mother, Joan Neal. She is also survived by her niece, Mary Baskerville Maitland (Jimmy); nephew, Richard E. Lewis (Barbara); and niece, Julia Lewis Roberts (Tom). She went to live at Our Lady of Hope in January 2019 until her death. The kindness and care they showed her is greatly appreciated during her last year. A graveside service will be held at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Va., Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1101 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
