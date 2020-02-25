LEWIS, Lucy Denny, 89, of Midlothian, Va., passed away February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Mary Dodson Denny; brothers and sister-in-law, Edwin Denny (Doris), Mallory Denny and Randall Denny; niece, Dana Simonsen; and nephew, Bruce Denny. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harry R. Lewis; daughters, Julie Lewis and Mary Beth Rawls; son-in-law, Gregory Rawls; granddaughters, Ashley Bookman and Madison Rawls; sister-in-law, Fran Denny; nieces and nephews, Don Denny, Mark Denny, Ron Denny, Scott Denny, Terri Horak, Patsy Mann and Brenda Spain; many beloved cousins and grandnieces and nephews; and her caretaker and friend, Tynika Arthur. Lucy proudly grew up in Amelia, Va. As a homemaker, she was a master seamstress and cake decorator as well as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her extended family as well. Lucy was an active member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and she taught Sunday school for over 60 years. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Tree Family Services, P.O. Box 849, Salem, Va. 24153.View online memorial
