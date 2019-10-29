LEWIS, Margaret "Molly" Thompson, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019, at the age of 93, in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maude Neville Thompson; and her father, George Watson Thompson; her husband, Thomas Deane Lewis Jr.; and her children, Jane Lewis Seaks (Terry), Thomas Deane Lewis III and Latane Lewis. She is survived by her sister, Jane Thompson Burge; her five grandchildren, Elizabeth Seaks Neefe (Zac), Robert Seaks, Lydon Lewis, Latane Lewis and Tallulah Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Savannah Neefe. Molly was born in Petersburg, Virginia, raised in Amherst, Virginia and attended Longwood University. She spent most of her married life in Richmond, Virginia, where she enjoyed many years in service to the Richmond Public Schools, for which she was awarded Secretary of the Year. Upon retirement, Molly delighted in her love of music, collecting antiques and her many devoted friends. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. A private service will be held in Amherst, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation or the American Parkinson Disease Association.View online memorial