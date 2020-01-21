LEWIS, Marilyn M., 88, of Richmond went peacefully home to her Lord on January 13, 2020 in her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph A. and Roberta T. Miller; brother, Rudy Jr. and late husband, Bill Lewis; longtime friend, Ambrose Parker and beloved companion dog, Lulu. Survivors include children, Roberta Talley (Randy), Suellen Rumford (Blaine), Brian Lewis, Tener Darcy (Tom) and Scott Lewis; grandchildren, Andrew Rumford, Katherine Knott, Marilyn Dowell, Evan Lewis, Eric Lewis, Megan Talley and Amanda Dowell; six great-grandchildren and two brothers, Robert and Donald Miller. Marilyn worked for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond for 43 years, 36 years as Secretary to Bishop Walter F. Sullivan. She was devoted to her family and friends, was a NASCAR enthusiast and avid birdwatcher. Her funeral Mass and inurnment will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Glen Allen, Va., on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior with luncheon reception to follow. Visit affinityfuneralservice.com for online guestbook.View online memorial
