LEWIS, Millie R., 80, departed this life December 18, 2019. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Alethea Lewis-Orange and Samantha Lewis-Johnson; two sons-in-law, Anthony Orange and Gary Johnson; three grandchildren, Anthony Orange (Rainie), Aerec Orange and India Gorham; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be conducted Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. No viewing.View online memorial
