LEWIS, Mrs. Gloria J., 87, formerly of Goochland, Va., departed this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis "Mike" Lewis; and two granddaughters, Kimberly Oulds and Shareka Lewis. She is survived by five children, Michael Lewis (Annette), Bruce Lewis, Jacqueline Branch (Reginald), Cheryl Hankerson and Lonnie Lewis; one brother, Theodore Jackson (Daisy); 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Graveside rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Fauquier Baptist Church Cemetery, 2455 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063.View online memorial
