LEWIS, Robert "Sonny" C., passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with his health. He was predeceased by his parents, Elva and Robert Lewis; and his sisters, Evelyn Sullivan and Thelma Johnson. Sonny was born on February 25, 1945, in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1964. Upon his graduation, he was employed by DuPont, where he worked until his retirement in 2008. Sonny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lucy Williams; his granddaughter, Brittany Lewis; and his son, Daniel Lewis. He is also survived by his nephew, Billy Oliver and his wife, Kim. He was a quiet man with a kind heart. He had a keen interest in history, particularly the Civil War. He also enjoyed NASCAR, and loved watching the races with his family. In addition, he collected ephemera. Most of all, Sonny cherished his granddaughter, Brittany. They spent many hours together talking and watching TV shows and going on vacations. Sonny will be hugely missed by his family and friends. His family would like to thank all those who supported them during his illness.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
Nationals closer and former UVA star Sean Doolittle on declining White House invite: 'I just can't do it'
-
Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…