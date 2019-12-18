LEWIS, Sandra Stowers, age 77, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on December 10, 2019, in Marietta with her two children by her side. Sandy was born and raised in Bland County, daughter of the late Claude and Josephine Stowers. Sandy left Bland to attend college at Johnston Memorial School of Nursing in Abingdon. Shortly after nursing school, she moved to Richmond, where she met a handsome young lawyer who became her lifelong love and husband. After nursing, she spent most of her time raising her children and volunteering to help others. She loved her family, friends, church, women's club and community. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Luther Lewis. Survivors include her son, Joseph Claude Lewis and wife, Roberta, of Douglas, Ga.; and daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Lewis Neece and husband, Ned, of Marietta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Ethan Joseph and Emily Nell Neece of Marietta, Ga.; a sister, Joanne Stowers Groseclose and husband, Vincent, of Marion, Va.; a niece, Jouette Rowe and husband, Matt, of Danville, Va.; and a nephew, Nicholas Vincent Groseclose and wife, Hannah, of Raleigh, N.C. Also surviving are many wonderful friends who were so caring throughout the years. A memorial service is being planned for the spring to celebrate her life. The family suggests that any memorial donations may be made to Bethany Christian Church, 5400 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial