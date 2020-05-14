LEWIS, Sherman Jr., 68, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Sherman Lewis Sr. and Aretha "Elizabeth" Parrish Lewis. He is survived by his devoted and loving fiancee, Quincy Jackson; son, DaRon Jackson (Marsha); grandson, Jamal Sterling; sister, Belinda Lewis Qualls (Robert), Lancaster, Ohio; brother, Robert "Bobby" W. Lewis, San Francisco, Calif.; nephew, Jonathan P. Qualls, Lancaster, Ohio; and goddaughter, Journey Rash, Atlanta, Ga. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. The family is not receiving visitors or food; however, thanks to everyone for their heartfelt prayers and all acts of kindness during this difficult time. Services entrusted to March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222. Online guestbook at www.marchfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Men's Organization, First United Presbyterian Church, 3401 North Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
