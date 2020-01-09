LEWIS, SHIRLEY

LEWIS, Mrs. Shirley M., departed this life January 2, 2020. She is survived by five children, William D. Lewis, Sheila L. Wood, Randolph Lewis, Eddie L. Lewis and Kelvin Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.

