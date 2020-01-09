LEWIS, Mrs. Shirley M., departed this life January 2, 2020. She is survived by five children, William D. Lewis, Sheila L. Wood, Randolph Lewis, Eddie L. Lewis and Kelvin Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
LEWIS, SHIRLEY
To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY LEWIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.