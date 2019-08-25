LEWIS, Thomas Randolph, 76, died on August 23, 2019. Born July 2, 1943, the youngest son of the late Anne Harrison Shepherd Lewis and the late John Latane Lewis Jr. of Williamsburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Courtenay Munford Lewis; and his brother, John Latane Lewis III. Tommy was a graduate of The University of Virginia, where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon and Eli Banana. He received his law degree from The College of William and Mary, after which he practiced law in Powhatan County with his two brothers for many years, and was a member of the Virginia State Bar and the Virginia Bar Association. He was an avid golfer and a founding member of The Foundry Golf Club in Powhatan. Tommy is survived by his four daughters and their spouses, Janie Lewis Rhoads and Meade, Katherine Wells Bowles and Southall, Courtenay Lewis Palmer and Matt and Mary Lewis Curry and Peter; and seven grandchildren, Christopher Meade Rhoads III, Donald Pope Whitley III, Courtenay Tayloe Palmer, Jane Walker Page Palmer, Harriet Randolph Palmer, Thomas Findlay Lewis Curry and Elizabeth Brockenbrough Lewis Curry. He is also survived by his brother, Shepherd Fitz-Hugh Lewis and his wife, Ann Brooke; twelve nieces and nephews, and countless friends who will remember him for his dry wit and true and quiet generosity. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2245 Huguenot Trail in Powhatan. The family would like to sincerely thank the remarkable staff at Westminster Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, c/o Mary Morton Parsons Health Center, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial