LEWIS, Timothy "Timmy" Lee, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 50 in his home on May 8, 2020. Timmy was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Niedermayer; and Granny and Grandpa Lewis. He is survived by his parents, Ann Strickland, James "Phil" Strickland, Berkley Halderman, Deanise Halderman, Willard "Lee" Allen and Bonita Allen; his children, Crystal Crow (Aaron), Hannah Lewis and Casey Brizendine-Corbeil; his grandchildren, Alexis, Gavin and Kayson; siblings, Kevin Halderman, Justin Halderman and Jessica Thomas (Daniel); and longtime companion, Sabrina Esposito. In earlier years, Timmy could be found working hard building something, or alongside a cooker with a cool beverage in his hand and many friends within arm's reach. Throughout the years he was not missing a Broncos football game, or a NASCAR race especially when he could yell for his favorite driver, Mark Martin. Although his life was full of good times and many tragic times too, one thing is certain his strength to never give up was indescribable and he will truly be missed. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. The Celebration of Timmy's Life will be held at the Pocahontas State Park (Shelter #4), 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 on June 13, 2020 at 3 p.m.View online memorial
