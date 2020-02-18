LIBIS, Ellen Page, died on January 25, 2020, in her room at Glen Meadows Retirement Community in Baltimore, Md. She was 94. Ellen had been feeling good, maybe a little weak, but her death was sudden and unexpected. It was on her own terms. Born and raised in Painter, Va., Ellen graduated from Salisbury State Teacher's College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky. Upon graduation, she went to serve at the Baptist Foreign Mission Board in Richmond, Va. (now called the International Mission Board). Ellen worked at the FMB for 43 years, retiring as Editor of Missionary Education literature. Her dedication to the Foreign Mission Board was hard to beat. Ellen was a true Renaissance woman. She never married, out of choice. She had a very rich life wherever she lived. She had many close friendships, including the Golden Girls, who had many adventures. Ellen taught piano, and was organist/Music Director for several churches in Richmond over the years. One of her longest Directorships was for Ginter Park Methodist Church. However, her own church home was at Ginter Park Baptist Church. She was president of her writer's group. She enjoyed painting, in oils. Ellen was chairperson of the Richmond chapter of MENSA. She served as the president of the Richmond Organist's Guild. Ellen had a beautiful soprano voice, and also sang with the Richmond Choral Society. She was an accomplished seamstress. Ellen was a foster parent, first to Joanne, then to Louise. Both girls were well matched with Ellen. She maintained a relationship with Joanne to her dying day. Louise helped her sell her house in Richmond and took Ellen to live with her in Seekonk, Mass. for a time, where Ellen helped raise Louise and husband, Dennis's growing family. Ellen adored her grandchildren, and was active in their lives. She also became a member of Memorial Baptist Church there. Ten years ago, Ellen moved to Glen Meadows Retirement Community outside of Baltimore, to live near her brother Claude. She joined Long Green Baptist Church there. Ellen leaves behind her two foster daughters, Joann Lane Millotte (Lou) and Louise Que Jarvis (Dennis and their children, Peter, Paul, Damian, Emilina and Dominic); and is terribly missed by her brother, Claude Libis (Anne); and niece, Claudia Libis (Frank). She is also survived by nephews, Kenney Libis (Fran) and Bill Hitchens (Maureen); and niece, RuthAnn Donges and her son, Chris. A memorial service has been held at Glen Meadows with the Chaplain and her Baptist Church pastor officiating, followed by a family and close friend burial. To reach out to the family, contact Claude at aclibis@glenmeadows.org or write to Ellen's address.View online memorial
