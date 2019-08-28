LIGGAN, David Lee, born August 23, 1929, departed this life Sunday, August 25, 2019. He is now with his beloved wife, Barbara. They were married for over 60 years. He is survived by his only son, David C. Liggan; and his devoted daughter-in-law, Joan. He enjoyed and loved his Maryland family and his Virginia Power Boat Assoc., of which he was Commodore in 1973. Dave was also the owner of Traditional Homes, Inc. and built homes in the Richmond Metro area. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 29, 10 a.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial