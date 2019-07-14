LIGGAN, JOSEPH "DOODLES" JR.

LIGGAN, Joseph R. "Doodles" Jr., 82, of Walkerton, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Brian Liggan; and grandson, Michael Biddle. Doodles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sarah W. Liggan; daughter, Debbie Biddle (Mike); three grandchildren, Megan Bailey (Jack), Kyle and Connor Liggan; great granddaughter, Piper Paige Bailey; and daughter-in-law, Joy Liggan. He created the band, Free Association, serving as drummer. They played in Metro Richmond for decades. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial