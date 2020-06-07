LIGGON, Myrtle Hall, 93, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. After a brief illness, she passed away peacefully. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie P. "Dick" Liggon. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Liggon Fleming (Mike); and her granddaughter, Ashley Fleming (Mark DeNoble). Myrtle was a wonderful inspiration to her family and will be greatly missed. Myrtle enjoyed boating at the river, traveling with friends and antique cars. She attended Winn's Baptist Church and Forest Grove United Methodist Church. Myrtle leaves behind her niece, Joan Eddleton; her brother-in-law, Nelson Eddleton; and many cousins. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Myrtle's memory to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
