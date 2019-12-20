LIGHT, CATHERINE

LIGHT, Catherine Rudd, of Henrico County, passed away peacefully the morning of December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Sharon Rudd. Catherine is survived by her loving husband, David; brother, Bobby Rudd (Elizabeth); sister-in-law, Lisa Light Burns (John); nieces, nephews, in-laws, many dear friends and her sweet doggies. Two of her greatest joys were coffee and antiquing. All who knew her were amazed at Catherine's strength and courage as she battled ovarian cancer for the last 18 months. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service to be announced later.

