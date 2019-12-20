LIGHT, Catherine Rudd, of Henrico County, passed away peacefully the morning of December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Sharon Rudd. Catherine is survived by her loving husband, David; brother, Bobby Rudd (Elizabeth); sister-in-law, Lisa Light Burns (John); nieces, nephews, in-laws, many dear friends and her sweet doggies. Two of her greatest joys were coffee and antiquing. All who knew her were amazed at Catherine's strength and courage as she battled ovarian cancer for the last 18 months. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service to be announced later.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam wants to boost tobacco and fuel taxes, end vehicle inspections, slash registration fees
-
'Rumors of War' was purchased for $2 million; Pam and Bill Royall were instrumental in the acquisition
-
Spanberger says she will vote to impeach Trump
-
Spotsylvania County man gets five life terms for sexual assault of child
-
American Civil War Museum's CEO Christy Coleman leaving Richmond museum for Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation