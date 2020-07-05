LIGHTFOOT DUNSON, Carolyn, of Richmond, departed this life June 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Dunson; and son, Kevin Lightfoot. She is survived by son, Jermaine Lightfoot Sr. (Joey); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joann and Jaqueline Christian; three brothers, Joseph Jr. (Darlene), Arthur and Anthony Christian (Cassandra); several nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them, Josephine Lightfoot. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday. Interment private.View online memorial
