LIGHTFOOT, Herbert "Dubug" Jr., age 80, of Richmond, departed this life December 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Minerva "Pat" Lightfoot; one daughter, Vickie Lightfoot Epps (Robert); three grandchildren, Brandon, Brenton and Brison Epps; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Margaret Bailey; one brother-in-law, John Wright (Peggy); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Rev Dr. Alesia Johnson officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
LIGHTFOOT, HERBERT
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
6:30PM-7:30PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
