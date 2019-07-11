LIGHTFOOT, Lillie Mae, 82, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Sr. and Magdalene Burrell; sisters, Elsie Cooper and Yvonne Battle. She leaves to cherish her memory loving and devoted daughters, Cassandra Wilkerson (Jarrell), Robin West-Bey (Fred) and Lisa Scott (Johnny); grandchildren, Kierra Scott, Johnny Scott (Keshanda), Alexia West-Bey, Michaela Ude-Lightfoot; three great-grandchildren; brother, Claude Burrell Jr. (Alice); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the March Funeral Home. Eulogist, Rev. Dr. Vincent Smith Sr. Interment Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Sandston, Va.View online memorial