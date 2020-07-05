LILLY, Phyllis Shields, 77, of Prince George, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 10, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Leslie C. Shields Jr. and Zuliene Anderson Gordon. Mrs. Lilly was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Petersburg, Va. Mrs. Lilly is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Harry Lilly Sr.; three sons, Ed Lilly and wife, Michelle, Ted Lilly and Joe Lilly; five grandsons, Morgan, Hayden, Evan, Connor and Ethan; and her sister, Sandra England and husband, Dennis. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9300 Community Ln., Petersburg, Va. 23805. If you wish to attend the church service, please visit the church website at www.catholiccluster.com or call the church office at (804) 732-6385. The family will also hold a reception at the family home in Prince George County on Saturday, July 11, from 3 p.m. until. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in memory of Phyllis Lilly. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more