LILLY, WILLIE "POPS"

LILLY, Willie Carter "Pops," 72, went to be with our Lord on December 1, 2019. Forever a faithful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, our family's guiding light, mentor, confidant and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Benjamin Carter Sr.; and stepfather, Leonard L. Lilly; and mother, Erselle Lilly. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Andrea D. Lilly; sons, Benjamin Lilly (Donna) and Matthew Lilly; grandchildren, Jonathan, Katelyn, Andrew and Ashlynn Lilly; great-granddaughter, Myrinn Carter Starnes; and sisters, Bonnie Harris-Tibbs and Patti Lindsey (Ed). He worked as an Inside Sales Representative for Tencarva Machinery Company for 34 years. He was a servant to many and gave considerably in support of Winfree Memorial Baptist and Bon Air Baptist Churches for the honor of the Lord and his greater plan. All who knew Willie, even for the first time, had to know he was a special, unique, curious and giving soul while on this earth. Always one with a multitude of questions, eager to learn about others and what they were doing. Always one to put others ahead of himself. Never an ill word. Forever loved by all he touched. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, 13617 Midlothian Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winfree Memorial Baptist Church.View online memorial