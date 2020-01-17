LIMERICK, Nancy, 51, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her beloved parents, Kitty and Arthur Limerick; sisters, Melissa Hassell and Edith Rapp (William); nieces, Rosalia Limerick, Sarah, Katie and Hannah Hassell; nephews, Dustin, Thomas and Coy Hassell and Brandon Agnor; and great-niece, Shiloh Limerick. She was preceded in death by one nephew, Austen Agnor. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Interment will be private.View online memorial
