LINARES, JUAN

LINARES, Dr. Juan Francisco, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 89, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Havana, Cuba, on June 2, 1930, to Maria Alonso and Antonio Guardeno Linares. He completed his doctoral degree in mathematical sciences at the University of Havana and later earned his degree in civil engineering. He was employed in the field of engineering and taught mathematics on the pre-university level. In the early '60s, he came to America and was employed in New York City as a structural engineer. After moving to Richmond, he joined the faculty of Richmond Professional Institute, now VCU, where he taught courses in engineering and mathematics. In 1974, he became part of the Mathematics Department of Virginia Union University, where he taught advanced mathematics. He took part in the reorganization of the department from which he retired in 2002 after 27 years. He loved to spend time traveling. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne Turner Linares; his daughter, Katherine Linares; his grandson, Ghazi Mohammed-Jones; his niece, Rita Maria Linares; great-nephew and nieces, as well as four great-great-nephews. The family would like to thank Best Care Home Care, Care Advantage, Legacy Hospice and the staff of 2 South, the Medical Care Unit of Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Forest Campus for their compassionate care. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Benedict Church and/or Virginia Union University. Burial will be private.View online memorial
