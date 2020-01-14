LIND, Mrs. Frances LeFaivre, 94, of Alpharetta, Ga., died Sunday, in Cumming, Ga. Frances was born in Howardsville, Va., on January 18, 1925, and was raised by foster parents, Clarence and Frances LeFaivre in Midlothian. She attended Midlothian High School, where she met her future husband, Edgar A. Lind. After graduating from high school, she attended the College of William and Mary. Frances is survived by her children, E. Allan Lind Jr. and his wife, Rosey, Martha Lind Hayes, David Lind and Faye Lind Jensen and her husband, David. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aidan Ke-Lind, Peregrine Ke-Lind, Ed Hayes (Cindy), Mel Hayes Smith (Jeremy), David Jensen (Emma), Lindsey Jensen Iverson (Justin), Eric Jensen; and four great-grandchildren. Frances was an accountant with Westinghouse and AT&T. After retirement, she and Edgar made their home in Brunswick and Darien, Ga. A loving mother and grandmother, Frances enjoyed sewing and needlework, and was an avid reader. A memorial service will be arranged at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Ga., in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society, Hospice or St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Ga.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of FRANCES LIND as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.