LIND, Jo Ann, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Virginia Dorset; and her son-in-law, Peter Schmidt. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert Lind; son, Robert Jr. (Charlotte); daughters, Pamela Perkins (Doug), Kerry Martin (John) and Polly Schmidt; nine grandchildren, Lori, Sara, Jesse, Luke, Caleb, Ben, Joel, Phoebe and Priscilla; and six great-grandchildren. Jo Ann was a loving wife and mother. She also was an entrepreneur. She began working in real estate in the '60s, co-owning Old Colony Realtors and then starting Lind Associates. She also worked as the sales representative for TOMAC. She retired to spend time with husband and family. She loved to travel. Special thanks to Jo Ann's loving caregiver, Patsy Sadler. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, February 6, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 18100 Genito Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Hermon.View online memorial
