LINDSAY, Alicia Blane, 67, of New Kent, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Monday, June 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Blane and Geneva Blackwell Lindsay; and brother, David Lindsay. She leaves behind her loving companion, Stephen Lewis of 30-plus years and her work family and friends. Alicia graduated from Highland Springs and received a master's degree in microbiology from the University of Virginia. She was recognized as a member of Mensa for her high IQ level. After graduation, Alicia worked for A.H. Robins as a researcher for a new antibiotic. She changed professions and worked in the home building industry for over 25 years. She was a framer and currently worked as a Service Manager for a local home builder. Her clients recognized her as someone who had a huge heart and extraordinary work ethic. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, going to the ocean, the pool and especially lifeguarding and fishing. Alicia also was an avid UVA fan. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Nelsen Funeral Home & Crematory Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. A reception will be held following the service at 13181 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland, Va. The service will also be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/NelsenFuneral/. In lieu of flowers, Alicia's family and friends request that a donation be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days