LINDSEY, Mr. Irving Loving, age 77, of Charlotte Court House, passed away on May 13, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Cecil Lindsey and Mrs. Martha Scott Lindsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James; and his sister, Mary Sue. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dale Nichols Lindsey of the home; two sons, Chris Lindsey of Charlotte Court House and Cory Lindsey (Kaylie) of Florida; three grandsons, Kayleeb, Corbyn and Joshua; two sisters, Doris Duffey of Saxe and Betty Fulp of Clarksville; mother-in-law, Shirley Nichols; brother-in-law, L.W. Nichols (Mo); sister-in-law, Ann Gill (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Lindsey Residence, 203 Adams Road, Charlotte Court House, with interment following. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at JeffressFuneralHome.com. Funeral arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.View online memorial
