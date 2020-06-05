LINDSEY, ORA

LINDSEY, Ora Scottlean, 90, of Sandston, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Lindsey Sr.; daughter, Sandra Davis; and six siblings. She was a long time member of Montrose Presbyterian Church and was currently a member of Sandston Presbyterian Church. When she was younger, she loved to babysit. She loved to sew and make blankets and outfits for children and adults. She loved her collection of dolls and loved cooking. She loved to watch the many birds outside of the front window. She is survived by her children, Margaret S. Deane (Keith), Earl F. Lindsey Jr. (Brenda), Judy L. Farmer (Jim), Carol Mae Landers (Tommy), David W. Lindsey (Karen) and John F. Lindsey (Wendy); 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to all the family members who helped in Nannie's care. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Sunday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

