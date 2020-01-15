LINER, Bruce, 84, of Richmond, Va., passed on January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine Liner. He is survived by his daughters, Lucy Akers, Tracy Fornash, Nikki Walker, Bobbie Stamper; and five grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place at Woody Funeral Home Parham on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a graveside will take place at Westhampton on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.View online memorial
