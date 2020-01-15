LINER, BRUCE

LINER, Bruce, 84, of Richmond, Va., passed on January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine Liner. He is survived by his daughters, Lucy Akers, Tracy Fornash, Nikki Walker, Bobbie Stamper; and five grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place at Woody Funeral Home Parham on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a graveside will take place at Westhampton on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BRUCE LINER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.