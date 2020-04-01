LINK, Gloria J., 77, of Chesterfield, went to be with our Heavenly Father on March 27, 2020. Gloria was born in Richmond on October 22, 1942. She joins her husband, Robert L. Link; daughter, Kimberly Wilmoth; and grandchild, Niki Link in Heaven. She is survived by her son, Corey Link (Traci); daughter, Sherry Puloskie; sister, Margie Wright; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Due to the Coronavirus, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
