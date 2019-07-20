LINK, ROLAND "RL"

LINK, Roland Louis "RL," 80, of Victoria, Va., joined his family in Heaven on July 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Fred Louis Link and Annie Hill Link; father of the late Barbara Ann Link Allen; and brother of the late Johnnie Link. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Virginia B. "Ginny" Link; his daughter, Virginia "Lisa" Link; sisters, Louise Weaver, Jackie Crawley, Lula Mae Bishop, Rachel Weaver, Ruby Martin and Patsy Scott. "RL" was a master sawmill operator and devoted family man. He loved country music and riding with Grizzly. Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial