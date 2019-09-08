LINK, RONALD

LINK, Ronald S. Sr., 78, of Amelia Court House, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Gray; sister, Doris Ann; brother, Marvin; and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gracie Salmon Link; children, Ronald S. Link Jr. (Donna), Mary A. Yates (Jim), Frank E. Link; grandkids, Ronald S. Link III, Brandon L. Link, Tonya Link, Whitney Link, Jimmy Allen, Brittany-Ann Yates, Starr Grace Yates, Torrie D. Link; great-grandkids, Nicholas, Logan, Willow, Kirsten, MaKenzie, Renesme, Denver; and a large circle of family. Link worked all of his life for his family, retiring from Phillip-Morris, and then as owner/operator of Virginia Windows, Inc. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where a funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 14. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.

