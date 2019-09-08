LINK, Ronald S. Sr., 78, of Amelia Court House, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Gray; sister, Doris Ann; brother, Marvin; and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gracie Salmon Link; children, Ronald S. Link Jr. (Donna), Mary A. Yates (Jim), Frank E. Link; grandkids, Ronald S. Link III, Brandon L. Link, Tonya Link, Whitney Link, Jimmy Allen, Brittany-Ann Yates, Starr Grace Yates, Torrie D. Link; great-grandkids, Nicholas, Logan, Willow, Kirsten, MaKenzie, Renesme, Denver; and a large circle of family. Link worked all of his life for his family, retiring from Phillip-Morris, and then as owner/operator of Virginia Windows, Inc. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where a funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 14. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial