LIPSCOMB, Betty Joanne, 78, of Mechanicsville, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, suddenly went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Hash; and son, Linwood Nelson Lipscomb Jr.; and is survived by her husband of 60 years, Linwood N. Lipscomb Sr.; two daughters, Christine Lipscomb and Tracey Schools (Tim); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Friedhoff; two brothers, Forrest "Dewey" Conner and B. Curtis Conner (Caryl); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty loved the Lord and was involved in youth ministry for many years, leading multitudes of children to Christ. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial