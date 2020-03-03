LIPSCOMB, Doris Irene Walls, 96, of Powhatan, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wirtley T. Jr.; and her son, Wirtley T."Billy" III. She is survived by four sons and their wives, Warren (Evelyn), David (Debbie), Dale (Dawn), Ted (Susan); brother, Floyd Walls Jr.; sister, Ellen Brown; 11 grandchildren and their spouses and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. in the Graceland Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graceland Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Service begins.
Mar 5
Graveside
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Graveside begins.
