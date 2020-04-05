LIPSCOMB, Joe Ann, 85, a longtime resident of the Williamsburg area, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg. Joe Ann was a gifted homemaker who loved to cook, keep an immaculate house and work in her flower beds. She was a "people person," never meeting a stranger and bringing laughter and joy to those around her. Joe Ann particularly loved her beach cottage on the Chesapeake Bay in Mathews County, where she entertained friends, kept watch on her husband's beloved Martin birdhouses and loved hosting family gatherings. Joe Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, W.E. "Bill" Lipscomb and will join him and her mother in the family plot in Mathews. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Wilson; son, Joe Lipscomb; and her three grandchildren, Erin, Max and Lindsey. As an expression of sympathy, the family would ask that prayers be said for all healthcare workers, to include hospice workers and those caring for the elderly, as they provide comfort to their patients and families. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.View online memorial
