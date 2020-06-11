LIPSCOMB, Linwood Nelson "Tubby" Sr., 80, of Mechanicsville, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 8, 2020, after experiencing a difficult medical course following surgeries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joanne Lipscomb, with whom he was married for 60 years. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Hash; and son, Linwood Nelson Lipscomb Jr.; and is survived by two daughters, Tracey Schools (Tim) and Christine Lipscomb; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Walls; two brothers, Francis Lipscomb and Harold Lipscomb (Cheryl); several nieces and nephews as well as cousins. He also leaves behind Buddy, his dog, a well-loved and faithful companion. He retired from Hanover County as a plumbing inspector, where he was employed for several years. Prior to that, he owned B&L Plumbing and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He enjoyed listening to Bible-related CDs and talking about spiritual things. He was always there to help his family in a variety of ways. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Atlee Chapel of the Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road (at Rt. 301), where services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
